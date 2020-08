William (‘Bill’) Leonard Vogel, 71 of Brooklyn, N.Y., died August 1. He was the husband of Stephanie Vogel. He was a member of Beth Hillel Synagogue. In addition to his wife he is survived by his son, David; his brother Eliot and his wife Karen; his sister Harriet and her husband Russell Gontar; his sister-in- law Eileen Sanderson; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and their familis.