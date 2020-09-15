Malawi to move embassy to Jerusalem

(JNS) Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera said on Saturday, Sept. 5 that his country intends to establish an embassy in Jerusalem. The country in southeastern Africa will be the first African nation to establish an embassy in Jerusalem. Chakwera, who promised reforms after taking office in June, said in his announcement that “the reforms will also include a review of our diplomatic presence, including our resolve to have new diplomatic missions in Lagos, Nigeria and Jerusalem, Israel. I will be sharing more details about this in the near future.” Malawi has had diplomatic relations with Israel since 1964, refusing to budge when it came under pressure to sever relations with the Jewish state following the 1973 Yom Kippur War. Lesotho, South Africa and Swaziland also maintained diplomatic relations.

Main Photo: The Independence Arch in Blantyre, Malawi, commemorating Malawi’s independence from Great Britain in 1964. Photo by Michael Phoya/Wikimedia Commons/Creative Commons License.

