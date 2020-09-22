Netanyahu nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

(JTA) – An Italian lawmaker has nominated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel for the Nobel Peace Prize. Paolo Grimoldi of the right-wing Northern League party tweeted Wednesday that he had nominated Netanyahu because he signed peace agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, as well as the dialogue with Saudi Arabian officials that led to the opening of its airspace to all airplanes, including those coming from Israel. Trump, whose administration brokered the deals, was nominated for the prize earlier this week by a right-wing Norwegian lawmaker, Christian Tybring-Gjedde, who heads his country’s delegation to NATO.

