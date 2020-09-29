New York will erect statue in Brooklyn to honor RBG

(JTA) – New York state will honor the life and legacy of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a statue in her birthplace of Brooklyn. Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement on Saturday, Sept. 19 less than a day after Ginsburg died. Cuomo’s office said he would appoint a commission to select an artist and set a location selection process into motion.

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg selflessly pursued truth and justice in a world of division, giving voice to the voiceless and uplifting those who were pushed aside by forces of hate and indifference,” Cuomo said. “As a lawyer, jurist, and professor, she redefined gender equity and civil rights and ensured America lived up to her founding ideals – she was a monumental figure of equality, and we can all agree that she deserves a monument in her honor.” He added: “While the family of New York mourns Justice Ginsburg’s death, we remember proudly that she started her incredible journey right here in Brooklyn. Her legacy will live on in the progress she created for our society, and this statue will serve as a physical reminder of her many contributions to the America we know today and as an inspiration for those who will continue to build on her immense body of work for generations to come.”

Cuomo also announced on Saturday that landmarks across the state would be lit in blue in Ginsburg’s memory, since “Blue is the color of justice and was reportedly Justice Ginsburg’s favorite color.”

Main Photo: Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at the Fourth Annual Berggruen Prize Gala celebrating 2019 in New York City, Dec. 16, 2019. (Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Berggruen Institute )