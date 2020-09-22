The White House releases details of UAE, Bahrain agreements with Israel

(JTA) – Agreements between Israel and two Arab nations – the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain – include security components as well as pledges to expand cooperation in civilian areas. The White House sent the agreements to reporters several hours after the pacts were signed at the White House. The deal with the United Arab Emirates, titled Treaty of Peace, Diplomatic Relations, and Full Normalization Between the United Arab Emirates and the State of Israel, was longer and more detailed: four pages and a three-page annex outlining areas of cooperation. The Bahrain agreement, which the sides have just begun to negotiate, was one page and broader in its outlines.

Both documents outlined areas of security cooperation. The UAE and Israel “undertake to take the necessary steps to prevent any terrorist or hostile activities against each other on or from their respective territories as well as deny any support for such activities abroad or allow such support on or from their respective territories.” The Bahrain agreement said Israel and that Gulf nation will come up with a security agreement in coming weeks.

The agreements, brokered by the Trump administration, formalize existing security cooperation between Israel and the Gulf nations that has existed for years. The agreements also pledge cooperation in a range of nonmilitary areas, including trade, health care, energy, education and the environment. The agreement with the UAE calls for a “just, comprehensive, realistic and enduring solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” but stops short of calling for a Palestinian state.

Main Photo: From left, Bahrain Foreign Affairs Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, President Donald Trump and UAE Foreign Affairs Minister Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords on the South Lawn of the White House, Sept. 15, 2020. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)