Man arrested for allegedly vandalizing Orthodox synagogue in Brooklyn

(JTA) – A New York man was arrested and charged with hate crimes for allegedly vandalizing an Orthodox synagogue in Brooklyn. Osman Butt, 25, was charged with burglary and criminal mischief in the early Monday morning, Oct. 5, vandalism against the Shore Parkway Jewish Center, Hamodia reported. Butt allegedly used a flagpole to break several windows, according to police sources cited by Hamodia. He then entered the building and continued to damage property. “The perpetrator intentionally targeted the house of worship during the holiday of Sukkot,” New York Assemblyman Assemblyman William Colton said. “He broke windows and viciously damaged and destroyed symbols of the Sukkot holiday, which is a very disturbing act of a hate crime.”

Main Photo: Shore Parkway Jewish Center in Brooklyn.

