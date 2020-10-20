Self-described ‘skinhead’ guilty of trying to blow up a Colorado shul

(JTA) – A man who plotted to blow up a synagogue in Colorado has pleaded guilty to federal hate crimes and explosives charges. Richard Holzer, a self-described “skinhead” and former Ku Klux Klan member who used Facebook to promote white supremacy, was arrested last November for plotting to blow up a 100-year-old synagogue in Pueblo, Colorado. The synagogue, Temple Emanuel, has 35 member families. Holzer was arrested after plotting with a man he thought was a co-conspirator but who was actually an FBI agent. Holzer had previously attempted to poison the synagogue’s water supply with arsenic.

Main Photo: Temple Emanuel in Pueblo, Colo., was targeted in a bombing plot, according to court documents. (Screenshot from Google Maps Street View)

