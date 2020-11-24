Celebrity chef Alton Brown apologizes for Holocaust joke

(The Jewish Journal via JNS) Alton Brown, an American television personality and chef, apologized on Wednesday, Nov. 18 for tweeting a joke about the Holocaust. After issuing a series of since-deleted tweets speaking out against President Trump on Tuesday, Brown tweeted, “Do you think the camp uniforms will be striped, like the ones at Auschwitz or will plaid be in vogue?” This tweet has also been deleted. One Twitter user said in a reply, “Depends on what you’re worth going in,” prompting Brown to respond, “I have no gold fillings.” The Nazis had removed gold teeth and fillings from Jews at the concentration camps. Brown’s “gold fillings” tweet has not been deleted. Additionally, Brown wrote, “F*** you” in response to someone who told him to “take it easy.” Following a backlash, Brown issued an apology. “I apologize for the flippant reference I made to the Holocaust in my tweet last night,” he tweeted. “It was not a reference I made for humorous effect, but rather to reflect how deeply frightened I am for our country. It was a very poor use of judgement and in poor taste.”

Brown is the host of the Food Network’s “The Good Eats: The Return,” the sequel series to “The Good Eats.” The Food Network did not respond to the Jewish Journal’s request for comment.

This article was first published by the Jewish Journal.

Main Photo: Alton Brown speaking at the Google Campus in Mountain View, Calif. on Nov. 19, 2009. Credit: Lawrence Lansing via Wikimedia Commons.