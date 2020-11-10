Jordanian officer airlifted to Israeli hospital for emergency treatment

(Israel Hayom via JNS) A Jordanian army officer was airlifted to Israel on Wednesday for urgent medical treatment at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem, according to senior Jordanian sources. The hospital confirmed that “a Jordanian army officer was admitted to the medical center for treatment,” but did not elaborate further. The officer’s identity has remained classified, and the nature of his condition was not disclosed. The officer is in stable condition but not yet out of danger, according to the hospital.

Main Photo: A view of the Hadassah-Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem. Photo by Moshe Shai/Flash90.