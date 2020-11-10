US/World News
/ November 10, 2020 / No Comment

Jordanian officer airlifted to Israeli hospital for emergency treatment

(Israel Hayom via JNS) A Jordanian army officer was airlifted to Israel on Wednesday for urgent medical treatment at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem, according to senior Jordanian sources. The hospital confirmed that “a Jordanian army officer was admitted to the medical center for treatment,” but did not elaborate further. The officer’s identity has remained classified, and the nature of his condition was not disclosed. The officer is in stable condition but not yet out of danger, according to the hospital.

Main Photo: A view of the Hadassah-Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem. Photo by Moshe Shai/Flash90.

Email this page
SHARE
RELATED POSTS
Israel singled out for criticism on women’s rights at Norway’s UN forum
Rebuilt Polish synagogue to become Jewish museum
European Jewish group slams Polish inaction over antisemitism

Leave Your Reply