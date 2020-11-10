UAE airline to start direct flights to Israel

(JNS) United Arab Emirates’ low-cost airline carrier flydubai announced on its website that it would begin direct flights twice a day to Israel starting on Nov. 26. Chief executive officer at flydubai Ghaith Al Ghaith said on Wednesday that “since the launch of flydubai 11 years ago, we have been committed to removing barriers to travel, creating free flows of trade and tourism and enhancing connectivity between different cultures across our network. Following the recent bilateral agreement, the start of scheduled flights will contribute to economic development and create further opportunities for investment in pursuit of our shared interests and values.”

Emirates, UAE’s largest airline, was quoted by Reuters as saying that it, too, will sell tickets on the flydubai route, according to a spokeswoman.

UAE and Israeli citizens can visit each other’s countries visa-free, owing to the recently signed Abraham Accords. Tickets between Dubai and Tel Aviv can be purchased on its website, flydubai.com.

Main Photo: Flydubai Boeing 737-800. Credit: Wikipedia.