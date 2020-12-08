Biden to reenter Iran deal without new conditions, then negotiate new agreement

(JTA) – President-elect Joe Biden’s plan to deal with Iran starts with reentering the 2015 nuclear deal without conditions. Biden’s comments in an interview posted Wednesday by New York Times columnist Tom Friedman were the most detailed account of his plans for reentering the pact, which traded sanctions relief for Iran’s rollback of its nuclear program. President Donald Trump removed the United States from the agreement in 2018. Among Trump’s complaints about the deal were that it “sunsetted” restrictions on uranium enrichment and failed to deal with ancillary issues, including Iran’s missile program and its adventurism in the region. Biden has said those issues should be on the table in talks with Iran, but in his interview with Friedman, he said it was critical to return to the deal as a means of stemming Iran’s nuclear program.

Iranian leaders have said they are ready to return to the terms of the original agreement should Biden bring the U.S. back on board. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has urged Biden not to reenter the deal absent modifications. After reentering the deal, Biden told Friedman, the United States, “in consultation with our allies and partners, we’re going to engage in negotiations and follow-on agreements to tighten and lengthen Iran’s nuclear constraints, as well as address the missile program.” He said the United States could restore sanctions under the terms of the deal should Iran resist further negotiations.

Main Photo: President-elect Joe Biden said the United States could restore sanctions under the terms of the nuclear deal should Iran resist further talks. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)