Lois Ann Buslovitz, 94, of Hamden, died Dec 5 of COVID-19. She was the widow of Theodore Buslovitz. She was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Irma (Lellouche) Epstein. She is survived by her daughters and their families: Susan and Charles Guthrie of Delray Beach, Fla., and their children Caroline Guthrie (James Greenwald) and Christopher (Jessica) Guthrie; Betsy and David Knorr of Round Lake, N.Y. and their sons Jeffrey Knorr and Daniel Knorr; and Cynthia Popoli (Allen Rosenfeld) of Hamden, and her children Rachael (Justin) Morley and their children Patrick, Ava, and Kaitlyn, and Jonathan (Michelle) Popoli and their daughter Emma. She was also predeceased by her brothers, Joseph, Burton, David and Robert Epstein.

