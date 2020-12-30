Gal Gadot gets Jimmy Fallon to try gefilte fish for the first time

(JTA) – Gal Gadot may act in American blockbusters these days, but she’s still an Israeli through and through. So there are some quintessential American foods she has never tried. Jimmy Fallon took advantage of this fact for a tasty segment with the “Wonder Woman” actress on his late night show Monday night. Gadot tried egg nog and Taco Bell for the first time – and in response, Fallon tried two Jewish delicacies on camera: a sufganiya, or the jelly donut popular during Chanukah, and gefilte fish. Fallon was very intimidated by the fish ball’s packaging, and had a trash can ready in case he felt sick, but in the end there’s a twist.

Gadot’s “Wonder Woman 1984” film debuted in theaters on Dec. 25, but due to the pandemic, it also premiered on HBO Max on the same day.

Main Photo: Gal Gadot had some Jewish food fun with Jimmy Fallon on his late night show, Dec. 14, 2020. (Screen shot from YouTube)