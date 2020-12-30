Israel is world leader in COVID-19 vaccines administered per capita

(Israel Hayom via JNS) Israel is the world leader in the number of administered COVID-19 vaccine doses per 100 people, according to findings from the Our World in Data research institute. As of Dec. 22, according to the study, 8.3 Israelis out of every 1,000 have received the first dose of the vaccine. As of Dec. 23, 140,000 people, or 1.5 percent of Israel’s population, had been inoculated. Of those who received the vaccination, 65,000 were inoculated on Dec. 23. The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses, administered 21 days apart, to be effective. After Israel is the United Kingdom, which by Dec. 21 had administered 0.74 doses of the vaccine per 100 people. In other words, 7.4 Britons out of every 1,000 have been inoculated. The U.S. has administered 0.19 doses of the vaccine per 100 people – or 1.9 Americans. In an interview with Army Radio on Thursday, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said that within a couple of weeks, Israelis under the age of 60 will be eligible to receive the vaccine. Thus far, the vaccination campaign has been directed at medical workers and those 60 and older.

Main Photo: An Israeli receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the HMO Clalit’s vaccination center in Jerusalem, on Dec. 23, 2020. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.