Rapper Nissim Black’s single ‘The Hava Song’ remakes ‘Hava Nagila’

(JTA) – The latest single by Nissim Black, a pathbreaking Orthodox hiphop artist, reimagines what may be the mostly widely known Jewish song. “The Hava Song,” released on Black’s 34th birthday Wednesday, is a modern and bassforward reimagining of the traditional “Hava Nagila.” It features Black rapping about gratitude, his place in Jewish society and even allusions to the coming Messianic age.

“Big house coming down / from the sky to the crowd / we’re gonna sing it out loud / Black, Jewish and proud,” he sings. Black has been producing music since his teens but has been exclusively creating Jewish music with religious themes since his conversion to Judaism in 2012. He moved to Israel in 2016, where he currently lives with his wife and six children. “I put my heart into my music and I love to give my heart to everyone. I’m a lover of humanity,” he told Alma back in February.

Main Photo: Jewish hip hop singer Nissim Black performs during a Hanukkah festival in Pittsburgh, 2018. (Esther Wayne/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)