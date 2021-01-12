Antisemitic flyers warning of Jewish ‘war’ on white people found in Staten Island

(JTA) – A white supremacist group from New Jersey posted more than a dozen antisemitic flyers on Staten Island. The flyers, found over the weekend in the New York City borough, are emblazoned with a Jewish star and falsely claim that Antifa, the loose anti-fascist network, is a Jewish organization that is anti-white. The original Antifa was a Jewish anti-Nazi militia,” the flyers said, according to the New York Post. “There is a war against all non-Jewish European-American nationalists.” The flyers also claim that “600 + Jewish Orgs Support BLM Communist Terrorists,” likely a reference to a statement in support of Black Lives Matter signed last year by hundreds of Jewish organizations.

They were posted by the New Jersey European Heritage Association, which the Anti-Defamation League describes as a white supremacist group that “espouses racism, antisemitism and intolerance.”

Main Photo: Illustrative: A neo-Nazi tattoo at a rally in Newnan, Georgia, April 21, 2018. (AP Photo/David Goldman)