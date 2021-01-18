Jerry Nadler brought ‘a babka and the constitution’ to the impeachment hearing

(JTA) – As chair of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jerry Nadler was busy last week creating impeachment history. But he hasn’t gone hungry, apparently. C-SPAN caught Nadler carrying a bag from Zabar’s, the famed New York grocery and appetizing store located in his Upper West Side congressional district, as he took his seat on Wednesday. The bold orange logo would be unmistakable to anyone familiar with the store. Multiple news organizations – including New York Magazine and West Side Rag, a hyperlocal blog – reached out to Nadler’s office to find out what was inside the bag. The response, from Nadler’s deputy press secretary Julian Gerson: “A babka and the constitution, what else?” Nadler is one of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s nine chosen managers for the impeachment process, along with fellow Jewish Reps. David Cicilline, Jamie Raskin and Adam Schiff.

Main Photo: Jerry Nadler speaks to the media in New York, Sept. 7, 2020. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)