Man seen wearing ‘Camp Auschwitz’ T-shirt during Capitol riot is arrested

(JTA) – A man seen wearing a “Camp Auschwitz” T-shirt during the Capitol insurrection was arrested Jan. 13. Federal authorities took Robert Keith Packer, 56, into custody in Newport News, Virginia. Authorities throughout the country are seeking to arrest dozens of people identified on video and Iphotos of the riot last week. His shirt also said “Work Brings Freedom,” a rough translation of the phrase that greeted Jewish prisoners arriving at the Nazi death camp. The back said “Staff.” A number of retailers, including Etsy, have removed clothing with similar slogans after the riots.

Main Photo: Right: A man seen on Reddit during the Capitol rioting was identified as Robert Keith Packer of Virginia and taken into custody. Left: A noose hung by rioters during the rioting in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)