Bernie Sanders mitten merchandise raises $1.8 million for charities

(JTA) – Bernie Sanders found a way to turn his superstar social media status into some significant charity – $1.8 million, to be exact, for several charitable organizations across his home state of Vermont. In case you missed it: A photo of the Jewish senator at the presidential inauguration ceremony wearing homemade mittens went viral last week. In response, Sanders’ website sold a variety of merchandise with the image on it, including sweatshirts and mugs, pledging to donate the proceeds to charity. The beneficiaries include Meals on Wheels, the culinary training program Feeding Chittenden, the youth development Chill Foundation, senior centers in the state and Bi-State Primary Care for dental care, Sanders’ office said.

Main Photo: Former presidential candidate, Senator Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) sits in the bleachers on Capitol Hill before Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP