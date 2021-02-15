US/World News
Israeli company makes 3-D-printed ribeye steak

(JTA) – The Israeli company Aleph Farms announced Tuesday, Feb. 9, that it had produced the world’s first “slaughter-free steak,” using a mix of 3-D printing technology and real cow cells. The startup boasted that it tastes like “a delicious tender, juicy ribeye steak you’d buy from the butcher.” Faculty at the country’s famed Technion-Israel Institute of Technology aided in the process, Bloomberg reported. The “bio-printing” phenomenon takes live cells and replicates them to mimic a natural organism or product. Aleph Farms’ technology is in demand, and the company is partnering with Mitsubishi to bring its meat alternative to Japan. The world’s first lab-grown meat restaurant opened in Tel Aviv last year, serving exclusively chicken made by a company called SuperMeat. An Israeli rabbi told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency in 2016 that the SuperMeat product was kosher.

Main Photo: Aleph Farms claims its product tastes like “a delicious tender, juicy ribeye steak you’d buy from the butcher.” (Aleph Farms)

