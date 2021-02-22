Ivanka Trump won’t run for Florida Senate seat in 2022

(JTA) – Ivanka Trump will not run for the U.S. Senate in 2022, when Florida’s Marco Rubio is up for election. The New York Times on Thursday quoted a spokesman for Rubio, the incumbent Republican senator, as saying that Trump relayed her intention not to run to the senator last month. “Marco did speak with Ivanka a few weeks ago,” Nick Iacovella, a Rubio spokesman, said. “Ivanka offered her support for Marco’s reelection. They had a great talk.” There was talk that Ivanka would run against Rubio in the primaries. Ivanka Trump served as a senior unpaid adviser to her father, as did her husband, Jared Kushner. Ivanka Trump and Kushner are said to be moving to Florida, in part because they are no longer welcome among their former friends in New York City, where the Trump brand has fallen out of favor because of Donald Trump’s policies over the past four years.

Main Photo: Ivanka Trump at a White House meeting, April 7, 2020. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)