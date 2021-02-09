Technion to award Pfizer CEO honorary doctorate

(Israel Hayom via JNS) The Technion-Israel Institute of Technology will award an honorary doctorate to Pfizer CEO and chairman Dr. Albert Bourla for his “extraordinary achievement” in leading the record-time development of a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, Technion president Professor Uri Sivan announced this month.

“Dr. Bourla headed the trailblazing effort to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus,” said Sivan. “In his 27 years with Pfizer, Dr. Bourla promoted multiple areas within the company, among them technological innovation,” said Sivan. “[His] family history, as a son of Holocaust survivors from Thessaloniki, is a symbol of the remarkable vitality of the Jewish people, their liveliness, and their capacity for renewal in the wake of the Holocaust.” Bourla said he was “moved and honored” to hear that he would be receiving a degree from “such an important and historical institution as the Technion. In my youth, I considered studying at the Technion; this is an emotional closure for me.”

Main Photo: Pfizer CEO Dr. Albert Bourla | File photo: AP