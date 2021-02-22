Jewish Life
/ February 22, 2021 / No Comment

The Megillah In Yiddish

The Museum and the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene will host a virtual Purim celebration on Feb. 25 at 7 p.m., featuring a lively reading of the Meglies Ester (Book of Esther) in Yiddish (with English subtitles), as translated by the great poet Yehoash, followed by a festive musical performance. The program will also include a presentation of historic artifacts from the Museum’s collection illustrating Purim and its role in 20th century European Jewish communities.For more information, visit: mjhnyc.org/events

Email this page
SHARE
RELATED POSTS
B’nai Mitzvah
Torah Portion – Va’era
Torah Portion – Ki Tavo

Leave Your Reply