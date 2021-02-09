Washington Wizards launch Hebrew Instagram for Israeli fans of Deni Avdija

(JTA) – The Washington Wizards are all in on Deni Avdija content. The team, which made Avdija the highest-ever Israeli NBA draft pick last year, now has an Instagram account in Hebrew to cater to Israeli fans. It’s a first for an NBA team and adds to the team’s Hebrew Twitter account. Yaron Talpaz, formerly the chief marketing officer for the Israeli Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball club, will lead the Wizards’ Hebrew coverage, the team said in a news release. Adding to its Hebrew media blitz, the team will also launch a Wizraeli podcast to “feature interviews with Wizards personnel and voices from around the NBA and Israel.” The first episode will include Avdija and former Israeli NBA player Omri Casspi. “We are committed to growing the game of basketball and connecting fans all over the world, so expanding our reach in Israel with the addition of Deni is a perfect opportunity to extend our global efforts,” said Jim Van Stone, president of the Monumental Sports & Entertainment group, which owns the Wizards. Avdija, 20, is averaging 6.6 points and 2 assists per game in his rookie season.

Main Photo: Deni Avdija dribbles downcourt during a game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden in Boston, Jan. 8, 2021. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)