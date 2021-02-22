The Yiddishkayt Initiative (“YI Love Jewish”) will serve up its first International VIRTUAL YI Love Yiddishfest – Purim Edition, Feb. 25-28. The event is being simultaneously streamed on the yilovejewish.org website, Facebook Live and YouTube Live.

Virtual visitors of all ages will hear the story of Purim as they enjoy a wide range of FREE performances, concerts, readings and interviews, featuring major American and International entertainers.

“We’re not able to spread the joy and traditions of Purim and Yiddishkayt in person, so we’re creating an online experience that will give everyone around the world a much-needed escape from the realities of the moment, for four days of frolic, festivity and frothy fun,” says Avi Hoffman, founder and CEO of YI Love Jewish.

The Yiddishkayt Initiative is a non-profit organization that celebrates and promotes Jewish history, life, and culture, and their positive and far-reaching impact on the world. From performing arts, publishing, and education to language, philosophy and literature, YI offers a global clearinghouse of Jewish culture and entertainment staffed by experts in subject matter and production. The organization works with a wide range of organizations, including Federations, JCCs, synagogues, Hadassah chapters, Hillel chapters, youth groups, summer camp programs, and educational institutions, and more.

For more information, visit YILoveJewish.org, email info@yilovejewish.org ,or call (888) 945-6835).

Here are some of the highlights of YI Love Yiddishfest-Purim Edition:

Bright Lights… Big Shushan: A Musical Megillah featuring Cantor Shira Ginsburg in Concert with Fantel Music in association with East End Temple – Feb. 25, 8 p.m.

Shmoozing with Avi featuring Phillip Namanworth the Boogie Woogie Mystic – Feb. 25, 10 p.m.

“Songs from the Heart,” a concern featuring singing sensation Aelita – February 26, 4 p.m.

Isaac Bashevis Singer’s Classic Gimpel Tam (Gimpel the Fool) starring Dori Engel in association with Israel’s beloved Nephesh Theatre – Feb. 26, 8 p.m.

PurimShpiel Concert with the Chorney-Ghergus Duo – Feb. 27, 2 p.m.

KhapLop’: Children’s Stories in Yiddish – Dr. Seuss and More, featuring Avi Hoffman – Feb. 28, 12 p.m.

The Megillah Cycle of Itzik Manger featuring Mike Burstein and an international celebrity cast- February 28, 2 p.m.