US/World News
/ February 22, 2021 / No Comment

Zach Banner and others headline ‘Athletes against Antisemitism’ event

(JTA) – Zach Banner, Alysha Clark and Josh Bell were among the professional athletes who headlined an event discussing activism against antisemitism and how athletes can contribute to the effort. Banner, an offensive lineman for the Pittsburgh Steelers, spoke out against antisemitism following antisemitic social media posts by DeSean Jackson, a wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles. Banner connected his concern to the 2018 shooting at Tree of Life*Or L’Simcha, a Pittsburgh synagogue. Clark, a small forward for the WNBA’s Washington Mystics, is of Jewish descent and has played for three Israeli basketball teams during her career. She has Israeli citizenship. Bell, a first baseman, played until recently for the Pittsburgh Pirates. The event, held virtually on Feb. 17, included other activists as well as Tree of Life’s Rabbi Jeffrey Myers.

Main Photo: Zach Banner after a game between his Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla., Sept. 24, 2018. (Roy K. Miller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Email this page
SHARE
RELATED POSTS
Netanyahu, Rivlin express ‘total solidarity’ with Austria following terror attack
British conference tries to force Israeli scholars to hide affiliation
Speaking to Congress, Netanyahu slams ‘bad deal’ with Iran

Leave Your Reply