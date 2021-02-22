Zach Banner and others headline ‘Athletes against Antisemitism’ event

(JTA) – Zach Banner, Alysha Clark and Josh Bell were among the professional athletes who headlined an event discussing activism against antisemitism and how athletes can contribute to the effort. Banner, an offensive lineman for the Pittsburgh Steelers, spoke out against antisemitism following antisemitic social media posts by DeSean Jackson, a wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles. Banner connected his concern to the 2018 shooting at Tree of Life*Or L’Simcha, a Pittsburgh synagogue. Clark, a small forward for the WNBA’s Washington Mystics, is of Jewish descent and has played for three Israeli basketball teams during her career. She has Israeli citizenship. Bell, a first baseman, played until recently for the Pittsburgh Pirates. The event, held virtually on Feb. 17, included other activists as well as Tree of Life’s Rabbi Jeffrey Myers.

