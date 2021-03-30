Arab world reacts to Israeli election

(Israel Hayom via JNS) The Arab world is closely following Israel’s elections. “The Israeli election: A fight to the end for every vote,” read a Wednesday headline in Saudi paper Asharq al-Awsat.

Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar‘s headline read: “No surprises in fourth election: Bibi at the mercy of Bennett.” The Hezbollah-affiliated paper said the odds of anyone forming a 61-seat majority were low. The report also noted that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while campaigning in Beersheva on Tuesday, was whisked away by his security detail when a rocket was fired from Gaza into southern Israel. The Hamas terrorist organization also responded to the election results. “We don’t trust any changes in Israeli society,” said the group’s spokesperson, Fawzi Barhoum. “It is all the byproduct of the Zionist project, the goal of which is to entrench the foundations of the Zionist entity at the expense of Palestinian rights. The identity of the next Israeli government won’t change the nature of the conflict with this occupier, and it is deemed an occupying entity that must be resisted. [The election results] won’t affect our people’s struggle, until we defeat this occupation,” he said.

Emirati newspaper The National quoted a café owner in Jerusalem, who said: “I think Netanyahu is truly a good manager, but I don’t trust him with absolute power. I want him to have good partners.” The paper also said that Netanyahu’s Likud Party will need support from smaller parties, including from the Religious Zionist Party, to secure a Knesset majority.

Main Photo: Ballots at a polling station in Jerusalem, March 23, 2021. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.