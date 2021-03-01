US/World News
/ March 1, 2021 / No Comment

‘I’m Jewish now’: Rapper Azealia Banks ignites social media storm

(JTA) – Incendiary rapper Azealia Banks announced her engagement to artist Ryder Ripps by posting a photo on Instagram of a ring with a menorah on it and writing “I’m Jewish now. MAZEL TOV BITCHES!” in the caption. Some social media users took issue with the proclamation, implying that Banks could not assume a Jewish identity by marrying a Jewish person or that wearing a symbol of Judaism was disrespectful. Banks – who is known for getting into feuds with public figures on Twitter – shot back. Here’s one representative exchange, which ends with Banks declaring, “I’m a jewcy diva now.”

In another exchange, Banks likened her connection to Judaism to the gender identity of transgender people, in an analogy that some decried as transphobic.

Ripps is a 34-year-old art director and conceptual artist who has not made a Jewish identity part of his public persona. His father Rodney, also an artist, once showed some of his art in an exhibit at New York City’s Jewish Museum on “Jewish Themes.”

Main Photo: Azealia Banks performs in London, England, Jan. 27, 2019. (Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty Images)

Email this page
SHARE
RELATED POSTS
Alan Gross: Thinking of Holocaust survivors got me through Cuban prison
Netanyahu wants to name a Golan Heights community after Trump
Florida pro-Israel group goes national

Leave Your Reply