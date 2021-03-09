Israeli actress Shira Haas to star in new American TV series about Golda Meir

(JNS) Israeli actress Shira Haas, best known as the star of the Netflix series “Unorthodox” and for her role in the popular Israeli TV drama “Shtisel,” has been tapped to play Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir in a new American TV series, announced Deadline on Monday. The 25-year-old actress has won two Ophir awards – the Israeli equivalent of the Academy Awards – for which she was nominated five times. She was also nominated for both a Golden Globe and an Emmy award.

The executive producer is none other than Barbra Streisand, and represents the first time that she has worked on a scripted TV series. The script will be written by Eric Tuchman, writer and producer of the hit TV series “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Tuchman will also be an executive producer of the project, which will be directed by Emmy winner Mimi Leder of the popular TV series “The Morning Show.”

The series is based on the nonfiction work Lioness: Golda Meir and the Nation of Israel by Francine Klagsbrun.

“The book chronicles the life and career of Meir – one of the most influential figures in the history of Israel and a prominent figure in world history,” writes Deadline. “It spans her birth in Kyiv [in present-day Ukraine] to her American upbringing in Milwaukee, her role in the formation of Israel, and her rise to become the new nation’s first and only female prime minister.”

Main Photo: Shira Haas during a March 4, 2020 interview with “Elle UK” magazine. Source: Screenshot.