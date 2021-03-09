Israeli rookie Deni Avdija selected to NBA Rising Stars World Team

(Israel Hayom via JNS) Washington Wizards Israeli rookie forward Deni Avdija has been selected to the 2020-21 NBA Rising Stars World Team roster, the National Basketball Association announced on Wednesday,March 3. He will be joined by his teammate Rui Hachimura of Japan, who is in his second year in the league, said the NBA. Avdija is averaging 6.0 points and 4.6 rebounds in 29 games this season. He has posted four games of 10-plus points this season, including a season-high of 20 points versus Miami on Jan. 9. The Israeli phenom has two games of 10 rebounds and ranks seventh among all rookies in rebounds per game.Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA Rising Stars will not be played this year because of the limitation of having All-Star events all on one night.

Main Photo: Israeli rookie forward Deni Avdija with his Washington Wizards teammate Bradley Beal | Photo: Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports