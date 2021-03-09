Once again, Sheba Medical Center ranks as one of world’s ‘Top 10’ hospitals

(JNS) For the third consecutive year, Newsweek magazine has ranked Sheba Medical Center among the “Top 10 Best Hospitals in the World,” placing it at #10 in 2021. The magazine’s annual “World’s Best Hospitals” survey, which debuted on the Newsweek.com site on Wednesday, March 3, once again cited Sheba’s superior health care, in addition to its medical innovation and cutting-edge research. Sheba faced stiffer global competition this year, as the annual Newsweek/Statista ranking featured far more countries, expanding from 1,000 hospitals in 2019 to 2,000 in 2021. Despite doubling the number of participating hospitals, Sheba still placed in the “Top 10.” Sheba is located on a 200-acre campus and is home to 11 of Israel’s national health centers, four hospitals, two institutes, expansive research laboratories, 159 medical departments and clinics and diverse educational facilities.

Main Photo: The Padeh Geriatric Rehabilitation Center at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer, Israel. Credit: David Shay via Wikimedia Commons.