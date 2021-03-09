‘Shtisel’ Season 3 Netflix release date announced

(JTA) – Season 3 of the hit haredi Orthodox drama series “Shtisel” will debut on Netflix on March 25. The first two seasons of the show, which follows members of an Orthodox family in Israel, became popular with audiences around the globe, Jewish and non-Jewish, after being distributed by Netflix. The third season will be the first branded as a Netflix Original. The show just finished its initial run on Israeli TV. The narrative picks up four years after the conclusion of the events of the previous season.

Main Photo: Dovale Glickman, left, and Michael Aloni in a scene from Season 3 of “Shtisel.” (Courtesy of Yes Studios)