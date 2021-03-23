Trump showed off photos of naked women at a shiva, report says

(JTA) – Donald Trump showed off photos of naked women posing with him on a yacht to mourners at the shiva for an associate’s mother, The New Yorker reported. Jennifer Weisselberg, the former daughter-in-law of the Trump organization’s chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, recalled the incident in a profile of Cyrus Vance Jr., the Manhattan prosecutor who is considering charging the former president and real estate mogul on tax, insurance and banking fraud charges. The incident took place before her 2004 wedding to Barry Weisselberg. Trump arrived at the shiva at a modest Long Island home and declared, “This is where my C.F.O. lives? It’s embarrassing!” He then showed the photos of the women.

“After that, he starts hitting on me,” Jennifer Weisselberg said of Trump, and complained that her future father-in-law “didn’t stand up for me.” Jennifer Weisselberg, who divorced Barry Weisselberg in 2018, described the relationship between her former father-in-law and his boss at a time when Vance and others are considering whether the elder Weisselberg would “flip” and testify against Trump. She said Weisselberg “has more feelings and adoration for Donald than for his wife.”

Vance’s team has interviewed Jennifer Weisselberg in part because she recently revealed that she and her husband lived rent free in a Trump property. If Barry Weisselberg did not declare the property as income, he may be subject to tax evasion prosecution, which would be a means for Vance to squeeze his father into testifying against Trump.

Spokespeople for Trump and the elder Weisselberg declined to comment to the New Yorker.

Main Photo: Main Photo: Donald Trump seen during his presidency, more than a decade after the alleged incident at a shiva home. (Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)