B'nai Mitzvah Jewish Life
/ April 29, 2021 / No Comment

B’nai Mitzvah

MOLLY CARLIN, daughter of Jessica and Ben Carlin, will celebrate her bat mitzvah on Saturday, May 1 at The Emanuel Synagogue in West Hartford.

Email this page
SHARE
RELATED POSTS
Shabbat Hagadol Tzav
The Jewish future… in 18 words or less  
Torah Portion – Devarim

Leave Your Reply