Iranian president insists on ‘no more, no less’ than original nuclear deal

(JNS) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that the resolution of the nuclear issue lies in a return to the original Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed in 2015. “It is obvious to everyone, to the 5+1, Europe and the region, that the deal should be implemented accurately … no more and no less,” he stated during a Cabinet meeting, Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported.Rouhani made the remark a day after the deputy secretary-general of the E.U.’s diplomatic service, Enrique Mora, expressed satisfaction with the progress made in Vienna in negotiations regarding a possible return to the JCPOA. Mora, who chaired the JCPOA Joint Commission meeting, tweeted: “Progress made over the last two weeks. But much more hard work needed.” The Joint Commission said talks would resume next week towards “the possible return of the U.S. to the JCPOA and its full and effective implementation.” U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said that the United States and Iran “have together a stated common objective of returning to mutual compliance with the JCPOA. We have been engaged constructively in a diplomatic process to achieve that goal.” He characterized the talks as “businesslike” and “positive,” but warned that “there remains a long road ahead.”

Main Photo: The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action meeting in Vienna on April 20, 2021. Enrique Mora/Twitter