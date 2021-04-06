Israel, Morocco sign multimillion-dollar commerce accord

(Israel Hayom via JNS) Jerusalem and Rabat have signed a strategic accord worth hundreds of millions of dollars, Israel Hayom has learned. The heads of the Israel Manufacturers Association, the Israel Farmers Federation and the Israeli Federation of the Chambers of Commerce signed the unprecedented agreement with the General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises, also known as CGEM, on March 27.

At the signing ceremony, the president of CGEM said, “Beyond the important potential for additional trade, there are now infinite investment opportunities that Moroccan and Israeli private sector[s] can take advantage of locally, regionally and globally; in particular, as far as existing advantages in various sectors in our countries – like tourism, industry and innovation–are concerned.”

Israel Manufacturers Association President Ron Tomer noted that “many Israelis’ roots are in Morocco, where there has been a large, thriving Jewish community for years. It’s only natural that we are renewing and bolstering ties between the two states through a genuine, long-term partnership that will yield trade cooperation and assist in promoting imports and exports between Israel and Morocco.”

Main Photo: The flags of Israel and Morocco. Source: Gabi Ashkenazi/Twitter.