Man rams car into Chassidic group walking in Brooklyn

(JNS) A 26-year-old man was arrested in New York City after he hit several Chassidic men with his car on Saturday evening, April 17, after the end of Shabbat in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, N.Y. According to New York Police Department Det. Sophia Mason, a spokesperson for the office of the deputy commissioner of public information, police responded to a 911 call and upon arrival, “officers discovered five males who came into a contact with a gray Honda SUV which reversed into them. One of the victims, an 82-year-old male, sustained a foot injury and was removed by EMS to Cobble Hill Hospital for treatment.” It appeared to show the suspect – identified by police as Shokhobiddin Bakhritdinov – stopping his car at an intersection, getting out and looking around before getting back in, putting his car in reverse and hitting several Jewish men. He then appears to get out of his car before returning and speeding off. The suspect has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident. The investigation remains ongoing.

Main Photo: View of South Williamsburg and the Williamsburg Bridge. Credit: Jaspermaz/Wikimedia Commons.