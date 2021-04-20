Pollard brings Torah scroll to Joseph’s Tomb

(Israel Hayom via JNS) Convicted spy for Israel Jonathan Pollard on Monday night dedicated a Torah scroll that he brought to Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus. He commissioned the writing of the Torah scroll 12 years ago, while he was in a U.S. federal prison, serving a 35-year sentence. Pollard traveled to Samaria with his wife, Esther, and the Shomron Regional Council head Yossi Dagan. “I feel a very personal connection to this place and to Joseph who is buried here, and everything he went through,” said Pollard.

“When I was in jail, the guards enjoyed humiliating me when they would ask me if I thought I would ever get home. And I always answered in the same way: I would ask, ‘Do you believe in God?’ And most of them would say, ‘yes,’ and then I would ask, ‘Do you think God can work miracles?’ And they would say, ‘clearly.’ Well, now we are here.”

Main Photo: Jews pray in the compound in Nablus of Joseph’s Tomb, believed to be the final resting place of the biblical patriarch, Dec. 28, 2010. Photo by Kobi Gideon/Flash90.