Jared Kushner launches peace institute to advance Abraham Accords

(JTA) – Jared Kushner has launched an institute to promote his major accomplishment when he advised former President Donald Trump: the normalization agreements between Israel and a number of Sunni Arab countries. Kushner founded the Abraham Accords Institute for Peace with Avi Berkowitz, a friend who Kushner brought in to be the chief Middle East peace negotiator in the latter part of his father-in-law’s single presidential term, Axios reported on Wednesday. Berkowitz helped broker the accords last year that brought normalization agreements between Israel and Sudan, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain.

The institute will promote trade, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges between Israel and the Arab countries. The other founders include Haim Saban, an Israeli American entertainment mogul who also is a major donor to the Democratic Party, Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, and the ambassadors of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates to Washington. Rob Greenway, the senior Middle East official on Trump’s National Security Council, will be the executive director. Axios said that Kushner wants to bring more Democrats on board. The Abraham Accords is one of the few diplomatic initiatives launched by Trump that President Joe Biden has fully embraced. Kushner has laid low since Trump left office and has not pronounced on the false claims Trump peddles that Biden’s election was fraudulent. Kushner is reportedly no longer among his father-in-law’s political advisers.

Main Photo: Assistant to the President and Special Representative for International Negotiations Avi Berkowitz, Special Assistant to the President Alexa Henning, Senior Advisor to President Donald Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner and White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley walk out of the White House, May 8, 2020. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)