Frances Engel Kirschenbaum of Orange, died May 14. She was the widow of Jack Martin Kirschenbaum. Raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of Phillip and Mollie Engel. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Bernie and Nat Engel. She is survived by her children, Lisa Kirschenbaum Kandrach and her husband John, and Peter Kirschenbaum and his wife Christine; and her grandchildren, Melissa Kandrach, Samuel Kirschenbaum and Andrew Kirschenbaum.