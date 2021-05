Arlene Francis Cohen Leshine, 89, of Northford, formerly of Brnford, died May 14. She was the widow of Zelman Leshine. She was also predeceased by her brother William Cohen. Born in New Haven, she was the daughter of the late Abraham and Rose (Sall) Cohen. She is survived by her children, Paula and her husband Ira, Eric and his wife Deborah, and Martha; her grandchildren, Zoe, Hannah, Roxanne and Margo; and her loving companion, Carl Yohans.