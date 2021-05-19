NY Times posts job for Palestinian affairs reporter

(JTA) – As the world’s attention has turned to the crisis engulfing Israel and the Palestinian territories, The New York Times announced Wednesday that it is looking to hire a reporter who will focus on covering Palestinian affairs. The new reporter will be tasked with covering politics, culture and everyday life in both those places as well as across the West Bank, and throughout Israel proper, where a fifth of the population are Arab Palestinians. Whoever gets the job will join other local Times staff including Isabel Kershner and the newspaper’s new Jerusalem bureau chief, Patrick Kingsley.

Main Photo: The New York Times building in 2017 (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)