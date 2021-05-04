Police stop planned neo-Nazi attack on Argentine synagogue

(JTA) – Police have arrested two people who authorities believe were planning a Friday-night attack on an Argentine synagogue. The country’s federal judiciary was investigating a group called Goy Group Unleashed, according to the Simon Wiesenthal Center, when prosecutors found evidence on the messaging services Telegram and WhatsApp of the imminent Shabbat attack in the Tucuman province of northern Argentina. Police ordered two raids on the capital city of the province, San Miguel de Tucuman, and in a smaller town called El Manantial. In addition to the two arrests, they found guns, knives, radio communications equipment and Nazi literature. “That two of the group decided to take violent action against a Jewish community is a worrying step, as the threat in Latin America had, until now, come from the far left and Islamist/Iran,” Shimon Samuels, director for international relations of the Wiesenthal Center, said in a statement Monday. The head of DAIA has been under police protection since February, when he received antisemitic threats.

Main Photo: Police found Nazi literature, weapons and other troubling objects during a raid in Tucuman, Argentina. (Tucuman Federal Prosecutor No. 2)