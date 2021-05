Ernestine (Kirsch) Sloan, 94, of New Haven, died May 12. She was the widow of Leslie Sloan, died at CT. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Charles and Sarah (Rosenberg) Kirsch. She is survived by her children, David Sloan and his wife Connie Yang, Nancy Alchek and her husband Elliot; her daughter-in-law Susan; her grandchildren, Brett and Amy, Dana and Adam, Stefanie, Avery, Jake, Olivia, & Asher; her great-grandchildren, Charlie Baer and Bryson Baer. She was also predeceased by her son Richard Sloan, her brother Julian Krisch, and her sister Marie Levine.