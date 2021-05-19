Feature Stories Latest
/ May 19, 2021

Video of the Week – Joan Nathan’s Chosen Food: The Ultimate Blintz

Kosher cookbook author and chef extraordinaire Joan Nathan gives a lesson in how to make delicious cheese-filled crepes from scratch—the perfect dairy recipe for Shavuot. 

From Tablet Magazine.

