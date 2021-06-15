Cantor Joseph Ness honored at Cantor’s Assembly

Cantor Joseph Ness of Beth El Temple in West Hartford has received The Max Wohlberg Award for Music Composition. The Award was presented online by Sanford Cohn, Cantor Emeritus, Emanuel Synagogue in West Hartford, at the 2021 (Virtual) Annual Cantors Assembly. Cantor Ness gave an acceptance speech and presented an audio/video of his original work, Esah Einei © 2011, Beth El Temple.

“Cantor Ness is a once-in-a-generation phenomenon. The depth of his musical knowledge and skills in composition have been a blessing to Beth El and the entire community,” said Rabbi James Rosen of Beth El Temple. “He has made our congregation a center of musical depth. And in arranging and performing the little or unknown music of pre-Holocaust Europe for he has enriched the entire Jewish world. In addition, his personal kindness and concern for everyone have touched countless hearts. He is a remarkable colleague and he so richly deserves this award.”