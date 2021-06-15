Clare Feldman named chair of Hartford Seminary Board of Trustees

HARTFORD – Clare R. Feldman was elected chair of the Hartford Seminary Board of Trustees of Hartford Seminary at the Seminary’s Annual Meeting held on May 20.

A former resident of West Hartford, Feldman was appointed to the Board in 2016 and has served on the Executive Committee and as chair of the Governance and Personnel Committees. She is also a member of the Development Committee.

Her professional career included serving as a senior vice president of Connecticut’s Citizens Bank. She also held senior level management positions in several other Connecticut banks. She has extensive experience as a volunteer for non-profits, including serving as president of Congregation Beth Israel in West Hartford; president of the Aurora Foundation for Women and Girls; and president of Combined Health Appeal.

Feldman and her husband Barry now live in Delray Beach, Florida.