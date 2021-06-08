Google diversity chief writes: Jews have an ‘insatiable appetite for war’

(JTA) – Google has reassigned its head of diversity strategy and research after the exposure of a 2007 blog post in which he wrote that Jews have an “insatiable appetite for war.” Kamau Bobb, who has a doctorate in science and technology policy, has since deleted the post, which was titled “If I were a Jew.” It was first reported on by the Washington Free Beacon. “If I were a Jew I would be concerned about my insatiable appetite for war and killing in defense of myself,” Bobb wrote, according to Insider. “If I were a Jew today, my sensibilities would be tormented. I would find it increasingly difficult to reconcile the long cycles of oppression that Jewish people have endured and the insatiable appetite for vengeful violence that Israel, my homeland, has now acquired.” Google announced May 3 that Bobb has been removed from his position and reassigned to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) research.

Main Photo: Googleplex headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. (Wikimedia Commons)