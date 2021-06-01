Ireland approves motion accusing Israel of ‘de facto annexation’ of West Bank

(JNS) The Irish government has endorsed a parliamentary motion condemning the “de facto annexation” of the West Bank by the Israeli government, becoming the first European Union country to do so. Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney supported the motion and condemned what he said was “manifestly unequal” treatment of Palestinians. “The scale, pace and strategic nature of Israel’s actions on settlement expansion and the intent behind it have brought us to a point where we need to be honest about what is actually happening on the ground. … It is de facto annexation,” Coveney told parliament.

Coveney said that a condemnation of the recent rocket attacks on Israel by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas must be added to the statement before he agreed to government support for the motion. “The acts of terror by Hamas and other militant groups in firing rockets indiscriminately into Israel … cannot and should not ever be justified,” said Coveney. However, the opposition Sinn Féin party, which brought forth the motion, refused to support the government amendment condemning the Hamas rockets.

Several Irish lawmakers also submitted a motion to expel Israel’s ambassador; Coveney dismissed the proposal, calling it a “flawed idea.” In a statement, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said, “The motion that was adopted today in the Irish parliament constitutes a victory for extremist Palestinian factions. This motion distances Ireland from its ambition to contribute and play a constructive role in the Israeli-Palestinian context,” it said.

Main Photo: Soccer Football – International Friendly – Northern Ireland v Israel – Windsor Park, Belfast, Britain – September 11, 2018 Free Palestine message displayed on a hill outside the stadium. (photo credit: CLODAGH KILCOYNE/REUTERS)