Join the Jewish community’s efforts to help those affected by the condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida

The Greater Miami Jewish Federation has launched an emergency assistance fund for the short-term and long-term needs of those in the Surfside, Florida community affected by the tragic collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium building on June 24.

Federation together with its partners — Jewish Community Services of South Florida (JCS) and Mishkan Miami: The Jewish Connection for Spiritual Support — will provide financial assistance, chaplaincy support, crisis counseling and social services to people impacted by the tragedy.

The Greater Miami Jewish Federation willl continue to monitor the situation in order to help provide ongoing help to those in need.

Federation will absorb all administrative costs so that 100 percent of funds collected will be used to provide assistance to those affected.

TO DONATE: Visit jewishmiami.org or send checks with the notation “Surfside Building Collapse” to: Greater Miami Jewish Federation, 4200 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL 33137

For more information call (305) 576-4000.